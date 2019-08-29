Bury expelled from EFL: Shakers hope £7m bid will be reconsidered

Bury, founded in 1885, have twice won the FA Cup

Bury are hopeful the English Football League will reconsider a £7m takeover bid that remains on the table following their expulsion on Tuesday, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The Shakers were removed from the EFL after C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a proposed deal to buy the club.

It is understood due diligence is not an issue for the prospective new owner.

"The English Football League has every reason to overturn its decision," Bury South MP Ivan Lewis said on Thursday.

"This has been an incredibly traumatic and stressful experience for the fans of Bury Football Club, and indeed our town.

"We now believe we've given the Football League enough information to seriously consider overturning its decision.

"I do believe they'll do the right thing - and at the very least the right thing is giving this serious consideration."

On 9 August, the Shakers were given a 14-day deadline to provide the necessary information or face expulsion. That deadline expired at 23:59 BST on Friday.

With the third-tier side effectively an hour from being thrown out of the EFL, owner Steve Dale told BBC Radio Manchester he had sold the club and they were set to survive.

That secured them an extension until Tuesday to complete the deal, but the Shakers' 125-year stay in the league ended at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, six hours after Dale missed a final deadline to provide assurances he could fund the club or had sold it to someone who could.