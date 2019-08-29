Kashif Siddiqi: Oxford United sign Football for Peace co-founder

Kashif Siddiqi spent time with Northampton Town in 2013-14 but never made an appearance for the Cobblers

Oxford United have signed Football for Peace co-founder Kashif Siddiqi in a player/ambassadorial role.

The 33-year-old Pakistan international is set to be loaned out to a club in India.

"My plan is to play here, get fit, and then go across world," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I'm a big believer that football can do amazing things. It touches 3.5 billon people and my plan now is to utilise that on my journey."

He added: "It's a great opportunity, being a South Asian footballer, tapping into the South Asian community in Oxford, in trying to bring young children through the ranks."

Siddiqi spent time with Northampton Town in 2013-14 but never made an appearance for the Cobblers.

He co-founded Football for Peace in 2013. The charity describes itself as a "youth sports movement that uses the global football influence as a force for good to intervene and raise awareness of the planet's most pressing issues by combining community-based activity with diplomatic impact".