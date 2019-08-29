Thomas O'Connor: Gillingham sign Southampton defender on loan

O'Connor is yet to make his senior Southampton debut despite featuring in pre-season

League One side Gillingham have signed Southampton defender Thomas O'Connor on loan until 1 January.

The 20-year-old, who can play left-back, as a left-sided centre-back or in midfield, came through Saints' academy and has captained their under-23 side.

He recently agreed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2021.

"We've been patient and I'm delighted he's now signed," said Gills boss Steve Evans. "He's strong, physical, creative and can play anywhere on the left."

