Richard Foster: Ross County resign right-back after St Johnstone fallout

Richard Foster (right) was a regular starter for St Johnstone

Right-back Richard Foster has returned to Ross County after being allowed to leave St Johnstone following a disagreement with manager Tommy Wright.

The 34-year-old joined Saints from their Premiership rivals in 2016 and played 112 times for the Perth side.

He had played five of their six games this season but was missing for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

The defender had not trained with St Johnstone's first team since a training ground incident on 17 August.

Foster, who has signed a one-year contract, previously spent a season with County after leaving Rangers, making 43 appearances, and helped them lift the League Cup.

He began his career with Aberdeen and had a year-long spell with Bristol City before returning to Scotland with the Ibrox club.