Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Tyrone Mings earn England call-ups for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Wan-Bissaka and Mings both made permanent moves in the summer

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings have won their first call-ups to the England senior squad.

Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace this summer, was part of the Under-21 squad in June's age-grade European Championships.

Mings, 26, has made an assured start to his career at Villa since joining, initially on loan, in January.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also in.

Midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain's last England appearance was in a 1-1 friendly draw against Italy in March 2018, a month before he damaged knee ligaments playing for his club.

Atletico Madrid's former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is recalled after being dropped for the Nations League finals, while Leicester playmaker James Maddison could be in line to win his first cap.

Gareth Southgate's side are preparing for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo on 7 and 10 September respectively.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson