Linfield fan's diary: From Belfast to Baku - day two

By Ivan Ogborn

Linfield fan in Baku

David Healy
Blues boss David Healy was appreciative of the support in Azerbaijan

Another day spent in Baku meeting the friendly locals as the big game gets ever closer.

As time goes on, we are beginning to realise that prices aren't as cheap as we had been promised, and our kitty was soon exhausted once the chairman of Linfield joined us for a mid-afternoon drink on Wednesday.

The walls of the old town are particularly impressive and were well worth a visit before heading onto the stadium to watch our heroes go through their training regime.

After a few more drinks and a red hot curry the day was complete, and now finally the big day has arrived!

Statue
Linfield fans take their recruitment drive to Baku
Roy McGivern
Linfield chairman Roy McGivern (left) joined the travelling fans for a drink on Wednesday afternoon
Scarf
Marking their territory on the centre circle
Baku Old Town
A trip to Baku's Old Town provided a welcome distraction from the pre-match nerves

