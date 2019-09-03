I don't mind where I play - Dallas

Leeds winger Dallas has played at full-back for Northern Ireland

Stuart Dallas has said he is happy to play in any position for Northern Ireland.

The Leeds United winger has been deployed at full-back in recent NI games and manager Michael O'Neill may be considering that option again.

Hearts right-back Michael Smith has been ruled out of Thursday's friendly against Luxembourg and the Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany four days later.

"I don't mind where I play," he said.

"As long as I'm playing, I don't mind. It's good that I'm able to play a number of positions, although sometimes being chopped and changed can work against you.

"We have obviously lost a few players through injury which is disappointing, but that's a chance for a few of the other lads to come in, take the jersey and show what they are about."

O'Neill lost striker Paul Smyth from his squad last week

Northern Ireland come in to this month's two internationals on top of Group C, having won all of their opening four Euro 2020 qualifiers.

While realising that the visit of the Germans to Windsor Park on Monday evening is the squad's main focus this week, Dallas also stressed the importance of continuing their winning momentum against Luxembourg.

"It's always good to get away with Northern Ireland and it's that bit better this time, having won our first four matches," Dallas added.

"Luxembourg is our next match. We want to continue the run we are on and get a positive result to send us into the Germany game.

"I think everyone knows the priority is Monday night. If the manager does decide to make a few changes for the Luxembourg game then it will be an opportunity for lads who haven't been playing to get some game time."

Smith is not the only player to drop out of O'Neill's squad this week, with Rangers winger Jordan Jones also being forced out after getting injured in Sunday's Old Firm derby.