Ann Budge wants record crowd at Tynecastle for Scottish Women's final

'It's time for women's football to take that step up' - Ann Budge

Ann Budge wants Tynecastle to set a new record crowd for the Scottish Women's Cup after it was announced as host of November's final.

Hearts' 20,000 capacity ground is the biggest venue to host the final.

Last year's match at Firhill had a crowd of just under 2,000, a record for the competition, but Budge hopes on the back of the World Cup there will be bigger numbers this year.

"It's going places and we need the support to get behind it," said Budge.

In May, 18,555 were at Hampden for Scotland's 3-2 win over Jamaica, while on Friday Easter Road will host the national side for their Euro 2021 qualifier with Cyprus.

Hearts Women played at Tynecastle for the first time in May, with 582 turning up for a 1-0 win over Dundee United.

Budge said: "One of these days we'll have a full stadium for women's football, but we did have a record crowd [v Dundee United] and I'd like to think exactly the same thing is going to happen with the final."

Old Firm get tough ties

Hearts' hopes of reaching the final were ended by Edinburgh rivals Hibernian at the weekend, with the cup holders posting a 7-1 win at Oriam.

That set up a tie with Hamilton, while champions Glasgow City face a tough test away to Celtic.

Aberdeen, who are two divisions below the top tier but have already shocked Spartans and Kilmarnock in this year's competition, are at home to Gregory Vignal's Rangers.

Last year's runners-up Motherwell host Queen's Park, with all four ties scheduled for Sunday 15 September.