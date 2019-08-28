Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Wolves19:45Torino
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Torino

Wolves players celebrate
Wolves claimed a 3-2 away win in Turin in the first leg of their Europa League play-off last Thursday

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has urged his players not to start focusing on a European campaign beyond Thursday's match against Torino.

Nuno's side hold a 3-2 lead going into Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg at Molineux, with a place in the group stage for the winners.

But the Wolves boss has warned his players not to be side-tracked.

"They look at the game of tomorrow, not further ahead, just think about tomorrow," Nuno said.

"It's a new game. The [first-leg] result doesn't mean anything. It starts from zero again and that's how we approach it.

"We are really embracing all the games, we want to compete. They want to play, they want to raise their game, improve and play. This is what football is all about - to play.

"We want to play well against a very tough opponent. They have quality players. We need to take care, know there will be weaknesses or advantages for them. It's a new game, play it."

Wolves, playing in their first European campaign since 1980-81, will advance if they avoid defeat, or on the away goals rule if they lose 1-0 or 2-1.

With Thursday's game being their ninth match in 36 days at the start of this season, they are expected to make some changes from Sunday's last-gasp 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley - a result which maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Jesus Vallejo may return in defence while Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore are options for the manager.

Nuno said: "This is what we believe. The players know it's a small squad and everyone has to prepare for their chance and their moment.

"All the players have been involved in all the games so far but the season is only just starting and we have a lot of things to improve on."

