Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
Ajax2Apoel Nicosia0

Ajax v Apoel Nicosia

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 28Dest
  • 3VeltmanBooked at 45mins
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 25mins
  • 21Martínez
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 22Ziyech
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Huntelaar

Substitutes

  • 1Semedo Varela
  • 2Schuurs
  • 11Promes
  • 18Marin
  • 23Traoré
  • 26Ekkelenkamp
  • 30de Wit

Apoel Nicosia

  • 27Belec
  • 91MihajlovicBooked at 30mins
  • 30MerkisBooked at 34mins
  • 44Ioannou
  • 23Reis Graça
  • 11Al-Taamari
  • 8Vieira de Souza
  • 14Matic
  • 17Jakolis
  • 89Bezjak
  • 20Pavlovic

Substitutes

  • 7Efrem
  • 9Hallenius
  • 10De Vincenti
  • 13Lafrance
  • 46Aloneftis
  • 71Vidigal
  • 99Waterman
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamApoel Nicosia
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home13
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, APOEL Nicosia 0. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) header from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia).

Booking

Joël Veltman (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).

Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.

Sergino Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joãozinho (APOEL Nicosia).

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia).

Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).

Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Vid Belec.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Booking

Giorgios Merkis (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giorgios Merkis (APOEL Nicosia).

Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergino Dest.

Attempt blocked. Sergino Dest (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia).

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dragan Mihajlovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Mousa Suleiman (APOEL Nicosia).

Booking

Edson Álvarez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

Mousa Suleiman (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201551014
2Ajax6330115612
3Benfica6213611-57
4AEK Athens6006213-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64111661013
2Lyon6150121118
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132816-86
4Hoffenheim60331114-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640294512
2Man Utd631274310
3Valencia62226608
4Young Boys6114412-84
View full Champions League tables

