Goal! Ajax 2, APOEL Nicosia 0. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) header from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Ajax v Apoel Nicosia
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 3VeltmanBooked at 45mins
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 25mins
- 21Martínez
- 7Neres Campos
- 22Ziyech
- 10Tadic
- 9Huntelaar
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 2Schuurs
- 11Promes
- 18Marin
- 23Traoré
- 26Ekkelenkamp
- 30de Wit
Apoel Nicosia
- 27Belec
- 91MihajlovicBooked at 30mins
- 30MerkisBooked at 34mins
- 44Ioannou
- 23Reis Graça
- 11Al-Taamari
- 8Vieira de Souza
- 14Matic
- 17Jakolis
- 89Bezjak
- 20Pavlovic
Substitutes
- 7Efrem
- 9Hallenius
- 10De Vincenti
- 13Lafrance
- 46Aloneftis
- 71Vidigal
- 99Waterman
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia).
Booking
Joël Veltman (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.
Sergino Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joãozinho (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Vid Belec.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
Booking
Giorgios Merkis (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgios Merkis (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergino Dest.
Attempt blocked. Sergino Dest (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dragan Mihajlovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mousa Suleiman (APOEL Nicosia).
Booking
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).
Mousa Suleiman (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.