Alfie Kilgour: Bristol Rovers centre-back signs new contract

Alfie Kilgour
Alfie Kilgour signed his first professional contract at Bristol Rovers in May 2018

Bristol Rovers centre-back Alfie Kilgour has signed a new contract with the League One club.

Rovers have not disclosed the length of the 21-year-old's new deal.

Kilgour made his Rovers debut in March after being recalled from a loan at Maidenhead United and started against Brighton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

"He's a player with a lot of potential, he's got a fantastic ability to adapt and learn," Rovers manager Graham Coughlan said.

"We've already seen how well he's performed in the opening few games this season. This new contract is a testament to our belief in his continued development."

