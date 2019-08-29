Strict liability 'the only way' to end sectarian chants - Steven Naismith and Kenny Miller

Part of Ibrox will be closed for Rangers' home game with Legia Warsaw

Strict liability is "the only way" to end sectarian singing in Scottish football, say former Rangers strikers Kenny Miller and Steven Naismith.

Rangers will not take tickets for their next European away match after being hit with a second Uefa charge for "racist behaviour".

Strict liability in Scottish football would involve clubs being liable for the actions of their supporters.

"It needs to be a harsh punishment to rid it from our game," Naismith said.

"For years it has gone on and there's a fine, but the only way to deal with it is definitely harsh [measures] like stadium closures. That's the only way it will get through."

Kilmarnock and Scotland striker Naismith believes the absence of away supporters will "100% affect the team" in Rangers' next European away game. That will be in the Europa League group phase next month if Steven Gerrard's side get past Legia Warsaw.

Rangers must leave 3,000 seats empty for Thursday night's second leg against the Polish side at Ibrox as punishment for "sectarian chants" in their first-round tie against St Joseph's.

Last season, there were reports of sectarian singing in Scottish football at games including Hearts v Celtic, Celtic against Aberdeen, Rangers v Aberdeen, and Rangers against Kilmarnock.

"I think it will get to the point where Rangers are playing a home European tie with no fans in the stadium," Naismith added on BBC Scotland Sportsound.

Miller, meanwhile, echoed his former Ibrox team-mate's sentiments on strict liability.

"If you want to try to get it completely out of the game, it is the only way," Miller said.

"The club, the majority of the fans, and the players, are suffering. There's going to be a real important part of the stadium missing on Thursday night. Always vocal, huge support comes from there.

"We're talking about this now because of potential ground closure. So, if that was to be introduced in the domestic game, nobody wants that, but it's going to take these harsh decisions."