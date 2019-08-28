Martin Gallagher: Coleraine sign Institute goalkeeper on two-year deal

Gallagher twice helped Institute to promotion to the Irish Premiership

Coleraine have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Martin Gallagher on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old arrives at the Showgrounds from Institute having spent eight years with the north west club.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney believes Gallagher has arrived at the perfect time with Michael Doherty hoping to pursue his coaching career.

"It was always our plan to bring in another goalkeeper this summer," Kearney told Coleraine's website.

"Michael Doherty has been a great servant and is keen to concentrate fully on coaching."

Gallagher twice helped Institute achieve promotion to the Irish Premiership during his time in Derry and was on the bench for Stute's 0-0 draw with his new employers on Saturday.

"Martin has previous experience from playing in the top flight and he ticks all the boxes as far as I'm concerned," added Kearney.

"I said to him that it is probably the right time for him in his career to move and freshen things up by joining another club and working with different players and management staff."

Coleraine have also announced the capture of striker Nedas Maciulaitis from Annagh United less than 24 hours after he faced the Bannsiders in the League Cup.

Institute have confirmed they have signed former Wolves stopper Rory Brown as Gallagher's replacement.