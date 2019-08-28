Scottish clubs 'budgeting a lot better', says administrator Bryan Jackson

Bryan Jackson worked on the administration process at six Scottish clubs

Scottish football has learned from the financial mismanagement of the past, says administrator Bryan Jackson.

Jackson worked on administrations at Clydebank, Motherwell, Clyde, Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic and Hearts, as well as Portsmouth.

With Bury being excluded from the English Football League on Tuesday, and Bolton narrowly avoiding liquidation, the topic has returned to the fore.

"Clubs in Scotland have been budgeting a lot better," Jackson said.

"Because of the problems of the past, Scotland seems to have accepted 'this is the money we get, this is our budget, we just need to work within it'. There's no rainbow with a pot of gold at the end of it."

Celtic, with access to Champions League riches and proceeds from significant player sales, are the only current Scottish top-flight club to have broken their transfer record in the last decade.

While fees around Europe have risen exponentially, short-term contracts and loan deals have become common practice in Scotland.

After several clubs entered administration, some more than once, Jackson believe the culture in boardrooms of football clubs has changed.

"Casualties were very rare so people thought 'it can't happen to us because we're a football club'," Jackson, now working at finance firm Johnston Carmichael, told BBC Scotland.

"There was always the next white knight who would buy a club who was in trouble. I think that illusion was around until there were the first few casualties."

Many Scottish clubs to have run into financial difficulty are now owned, to varying degrees, by supporters.

With the situation at Bury and Bolton a catalyst for debate around greater regulation of owners, Jackson thinks clubs in England could learn from counterparts in Scotland.

"It's not right for every club, but I quite like it because you know what the agenda is," he added. "There's no mixed agenda, they're a supporter and just want their club to do well to survive.

"People that come from the outside - why have they bought the club? What happens when they get tired or bored with it? Or the property they thought was in it they can't develop?

"But whether they're fans or not, it's got to be professionals running it, people with financial discipline. That's the real key."

'I sat in a dark room and cried' - Jackson's Hearts experience

When Jackson was appointed administrator at Hearts in the summer of 2013, he inherited a club in the close season with £7,000 in the bank, a month's arrears in wages, and the cash from 10,000 season tickets already gone on prior debt.

"That was obviously a total shock, I realised I had to quickly come up with a strategy so I just went home and sat in a dark room and cried silently," he jokes. "My wife slapped me over the head and told me 'I told you not to take on that job!'."

After selling another 3,000 season tickets to keep the club going, and receiving donations from supporters including the Foundation of Hearts group, Jackson ultimately had to face a creditors meeting in Lithuania with failed bank Ukio Bankas, the club's biggest shareholder.

"They were all very po-faced, it was a real mix of creditors. Ordinary tradesmen, some were normal members of the public, I was told some were connected to [owner Vladimir] Romanov, some weren't. It was a really painful meeting, because I wasn't getting anything from the body language, it was fairly impassive.

"The lawyer warned me it would be difficult because no one in there would have heard of Hearts or cared about them really, and they want a dividend. And I didn't really have anything to offer them but I wanted the shares. The lawyer said 'speak in short sentences and I'll translate.' So I just went in cap in hand and said, 'Hearts was formed in 1874, so it's been around for over 100 years, some of the players went off to fight in the First World War', and all that kind of stuff.

"I gave them a flavour of the club, 'they have home attendances of 16,000' it's very important to the people of Edinburgh, it's dear to people's hearts'. It was a long, long meeting. I just didn't know, though, whether they'd taken it in or cared or it would be positive or not I just really didn't know because they were so passive about it.

"It's only with hindsight I'm delighted I took the job on because we did get it over the line, but I always felt 'we're at 49.9% here, I'm going to do my best and do everything I can,' but every time I got past something there seemed to be a new obstacle."