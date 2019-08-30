Scotland v Cyprus: The key questions for Shelley Kerr & her team after World Cup

A 3-3 draw with Argentina ensured Scotland would not progress to the knockouts in their first World Cup appearance

Euro 2021 qualifier: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Easter Road Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC ALBA, listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Scotland will play their first game since their World Cup journey came to a shuddering halt on Friday night, as they take on Cyprus at Easter Road in their Euro 2021 qualifying opener.

After reaching back-to-back tournaments the national side the are out to prove they can be a permanent fixture at major finals.

To do that, Shelley Kerr's side will have to overcome Portugal, Finland, Albania and the Cypriots to book their place at a second consecutive European finals in England.

BBC Scotland examines four key questions that need addressing if the national side are to continue on an upward curve.

Has the air cleared?

The players have had a "well received" apology from Kerr and her backroom team following a debrief the day after the World Cup which left some in tears and others considering their future in the squad.

Time will tell if there is any lasting resentment and, while the timing was questionable and emotions no doubt high, parties have since had frank conversations to repair the damage.

It must be hoped the bond the squad have has been strengthened by the experience and, while it could have been dealt with differently, everyone knows where they stand now.

"I think what Shelley was going to say to the players, she would have said anyway. The fact alcohol was taken has just added to it," said former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting.

"I know the players felt it wasn't the appropriate time for the staff to have the meeting but Shelley is still a fantastic coach and our national team are lucky to have her. I hope they know that."

Have lessons been learned from Argentina?

The spectre of VAR might still haunt Scotland, whose hopes of reaching the last 16 unravelled amid their own frailties and a decision by the video assistant referee to order a re-take of a saved spot-kick, which ultimately sent them out amid confusion, anger and tears.

But having been winning 3-0 with just 20 minutes left, the lesson, and it was a hard one to take, must surely be the need to keep a clear head under pressure and take steps to protect a lead. And that goes for the players and the coaching staff.

The moment Scotland fans would rather forget as referee Ri Hyang-ok called for a VAR review on 86 minutes

Can they handle the spotlight?

In the Netherlands in 2017, Anna Signeul's Scotland side looked like rabbits in the headlights as they were schooled 6-0 by England in their European Championships debut.

Two years later, Kerr's side showed how far they had come, limiting the World Cup semi-finalists to a narrow 2-1 win in Nice.

It was a long build-up to that opening World Cup game - both on and off the pitch - with Scotland having qualified for the finals nine months earlier. The media attention ramped up to heights never before experienced, even by those who play at top-flight clubs in England, the USA, Sweden and Italy.

And with that, came a level of criticism they had not experienced before. With record viewing figures in the UK, the players' performances and coaches' tactics were also scrutinised more closely.

The upside to the countless interviews and column inches on what went wrong is that the Scots are now no strangers to the spotlight.

Do they believe they belong?

The default in Scottish football is usually scepticism or, at best, a slightly weary optimism when it comes to the national team. But the women's team, now ranked 22nd in the world, refuse to resign to pessimism.

These players have fought against the odds, played amongst the boys, travelled long distances to be part of the game they love and worked hard to earn credibility.

With that fight came resilience and a determination to beat the odds, proven by their first appearances at the Euros and World Cup.

While the finals in France may not have gone quite to plan, it was a start. Now there is expectation to qualify once more, and when at a major finals, do better next time.