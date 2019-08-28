Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Rangers19:45Legia Warsaw
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Legia Warsaw: Sheyi Ojo is hosts' only injury doubt for Europa League decider

Sheyi Ojo went close to a precious away goal for Rangers in Warsaw
Rangers attacker Sheyi Ojo faces a late fitness test before Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg at home to Legia Warsaw.

Ojo missed Sunday's league win over St Mirren but is the only injury absentee from manager Steven Gerrard's squad.

Gerrard made five changes for that game, but his side are likely to return to more familiar lines.

Matt Polster, Greg Docherty, Jake Hastie and Brandon Barker were all left out of the Rangers squad.

How the tie stands

Rangers impressed in the first half in Warsaw last Thursday without turning their possession into goals, while Legia looked the more dangerous after the break.

It leaves the tie finely poised, with both sides looking to preserve long unbeaten runs this season and both camps admit that they will be practising penalties just in case it remains finely balanced at the end of the second leg.

Rangers are looking to reach a major European competition in successive seasons for the first time since they played in the Champions League in both 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Should Legia progress, they will have reached the group stage in Europe for the first time since the Champions League in 2016.

Two sides on a high

Barisic free-kick seals points for Rangers

Rangers' free-scoring ways came to a half for a second game in succession on Sunday as they relied on a free-kick from left-back Borna Barisic to defeat St Mirren and keep pace with Celtic.

Legia won their third domestic game in a row as they defeated Lodz 3-2 away from home to sit eighth in the Ekstrasklasa, four points behind leaders Slask Wroclaw after six games.

Striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored a double for Aleksandar Vukovic's side, while Hungary midfielder Dominik Nagy opened the scoring and set up the second.

They will take confidence from the third qualifying round, when their home leg against Atromitos finished goalless before winning 2-0 in Greece.

Legia also won on their last trip to Scotland - beating Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow in 2014-15 Champions League qualifying only for the result to be overturned because they fielding an ineligible player.

Match statistics

  • Rangers are unbeaten in 11 games this season while Legia have not lost in nine outings
  • The Ibrox side have won their last eight home games stretching back to March, while Legia are unbeaten in seven away games
  • Rangers are unbeaten in their last six competitive meetings with Polish opponents (W4 D2), their last home game being a 1-0 win of Katowice in 1988
  • Legia have kept a clean sheet in all seven of their Europa League qualifiers so far this season, winning three and drawing four
  • Rangers' have scored 19 goals in Europa League qualifying so far this season, conceding just three, in five wins and two draws

