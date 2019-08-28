Fundraising Burnley fan who ran to 19 away games honoured by Uefa

Media playback is not supported on this device Why is this football fan RUNNING to every away game?

Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe will be honoured with a special Uefa award after raising more than £55,000 for charity by running to the Clarets' 19 Premier League away games last season.

The 45-year-old will receive an #EqualGame award at Uefa's annual prize event in Monaco on Thursday.

"I believe sport is a great leveller. Everyone should be able to enjoy the sport they love," said Cunliffe.

"I hope my running inspires others to move their legs, hearts and minds."

Cunliffe completed his RunAway Challenge, which took him more 3,000 miles in all weathers, at Everton's Goodison Park in May. Burnley manager Sean Dyche invited him into the dressing room to meet the team after the match.

Half the proceeds from his fundraising will be donated to local charities in Burnley, with the other half being divided between community trusts at each of the Premier League clubs he ran to.

"Scott's story is an inspiration to many. Through his commitment and hard work, he has raised money to help communities right across his country," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.