Benin: Striker Rudy Gestede back in squad after three-year absence

Rudy Gestede was not part of the Benin squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Middlesborough striker Rudy Gestede is back in the Benin squad after a three-year absence.

The 30-year-old has been included in the 23-man Squirrels squad for their upcoming friendlies.

Benin play Ivory Coast on 6 September in the French city of Le Havre and African champions Algeria in Blida three days later.

His last cap was in September 2016 as Benin lost 5-2 in Mali in a qualifier for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Capped 10 times with two goals, former France youth international Gestede is handed a recall by coach Michel Dussuyer, who led the team to a quarter-final finish at this year's Nations Cup.

Long-term absentees Nabil Yarou and Clermont defender Cedric Hountondji are both recalled after a two-year absence.

While former France youth star Yannick Aguemon will be hoping to finally make his debut in the colours of the West African nation.

Eight players from the Nations Cup in Egypt have been omitted, including Fabien Farnolle, Seidou Barazé, Emmanuel Imorou, Moise Adilehou, Junior Salomon and David Djigla.

There are maiden call-ups for the local trio of Marcel Dandjinou, Youssouf Assogba and Abdel Djalil Ouorou, as well as France-based defender Mael Sedagondji.

Dussuyer will also count on established regulars like Stephane Sessegnon, Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote, Cebio Soukou, Saturnin Allagbe, Olivier Verdon, Khaled Adenon and Jordan Adeoti.

Benin's 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Niort, France), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffaloes)

Defenders: Olivier Verdon (Alavès, Spain), Khaled Adenon (Al Wedha, Saudi Arabia), Cedric Houtondji (Clermont, France), Nabil Yarou (Buffalos), Mael Sedagondji (Djion, France), Youssouf Assogba (USS Krake), David Kiki (Brest, France), Abdel Ouorou (JA Cotonou)

Midfielders: Sessi d'Almeida (Valenciennes, France), Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre, France), Mama Seibou (SC Toulon, France), Stephane Sessegnon (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Tidjani Anaane (AS Soliman, Tunisia), Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia)

Forwards: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield, England), Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough, England), Mickael Pote (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Yannick Aguémon (OHL, Belgium), Jodel Dossou (TSV Hartberg, Austria), Cèbio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany)