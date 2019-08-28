Slaven Bilic & Neil Harris: West Brom and Millwall bosses charged after red cards

Referee Gavin Ward sent Bilic off late in the game at Pride Park

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic and Millwall boss Neil Harris have been charged with misconduct after being sent to the stands on Saturday.

Both could get touchline bans if found guilty by the Football Association.

Harris was sent off just before half-time after a scuffle on the sidelines in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Bilic was shown a second yellow card after remonstrating when Albion were not given a corner late in the 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Both managers have until Friday to respond to their charges - under new rules this season, referees can give yellow and red cards to staff in the technical areas.