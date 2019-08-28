Bury expelled from EFL: C&N Sporting Risk say financial challenges 'insurmountable'

Bury fans finally learned that their club would be expelled from the league late on Tuesday evening

The businessmen who pulled out of a plan to take over Bury say they could not overcome the financial problems faced by the club.

C&N Sporting Risk withdrew their bid for the League One club on Tuesday.

And The Shakers were later expelled from the English Football League.

"We were just going to face challenges that were insurmountable to allow us to do what we wanted to do if we took over the club," C&N's Rory Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

C&N the club's complicated financial structures were too difficult for them to sort out before the English Football League's deadline for completing the deal of 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

"We did absolutely everything we could to try and get everything in place to try and make sure the takeover went through," added Campbell's colleague Henry Newman.

"Ultimately though, it was six years of a combination of financial mismanagement, errors in governance and issues that ultimately meant that to unravel them, in what was a short period of time, were incredibly difficult."

'Something like this can't happen again'

While neither Campbell nor Newman would go into specifics about the finances of the club, Bury had complicated leasing arrangements for their Gigg Lane ground and had a number of outstanding loans.

"The financial structures that were put in place were something that I'd never seen before and certainly were unsustainable," Newman added.

"My sympathy really does go out to the community as a whole at Bury because ultimately they're the ones that have suffered as a result of this.

"It was financially unsustainable and it's absolutely imperative that structures are put in place to ensure that something like this can't happen again."

More to follow.