Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Man Utd, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Sunderland, Porto, Basel, Zenit, Legia

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and Sunderland are vying to sign Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor after submitting bids for the full-back, with both clubs poised to hold further talks the Ayrshire club, whose board is poised to discuss both offers, neither of which has been accepted. (Daily Record)

Ghana youth international left-back Giedeon Mensah will decide in the next 24 hours whether to join Celtic or Belgian side Zulte Waregem on loan from Salzburg, according to a report from ghanasoccernet.com. (The Herald)

Zenit St Petersburgh have been "put off" Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer by the Scottish champions' price tag amid interest from Leicester City. (Evening Times)

Universidad Catolica midfielder Jose Cifuentes looks likely to join Porto after the Ecuadorian previously claimed that Celtic and Manchester City were chasing his signature. (Daily Record)

Swiss Super League club Basel will make a decision in the coming days over whether to follow up their interest in Florian Kamberi with a transfer bid for the on-form Hibernian striker, but the Edinburgh club will demand an offer close to £3m. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Winger Ryan Kent, who remains a Rangers target after spending time on loan to the Ibrox club last season, was left out of Liverpool's under-23s squad again on Wednesday as he continues to push for a move out of Anfield. (Evening Times)

English League One club Gillingham are keen to sign out-of-favour Hearts midfielder Olly Lee on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Cristian Gamboa, the right-back released by Celtic this summer, has completed a move to Bochum in the German second tier. (Evening Times)

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira has returned to Manchester United for treatment after picking up an injury on loan to Hearts, with Colin Doyle poised to step in for the Scottish Premiership side against Hamilton Academical this weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Legia Warsaw coach Aleksandar Vukovic has revealed he will order his players to practise penalties ahead of their Europa League play-off at Ibrox, with the Poles' tie against Rangers level at 0-0 after the first leg. (The National)