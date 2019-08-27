Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd forward set to join Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018

Inter Milan are close to completing an initial loan deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign Sanchez before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

If a deal goes through, Sanchez will link up with ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, the striker having joined the Serie A club for £74m this summer.

United are willing to do a deal for the 30-year-old Chile international if it makes financial sense.

Sanchez is thought to earn around £400,000 a week, a figure way outside of Inter's current pay structure, and it has been suggested United may subsidise his salary as part of a deal.

Sanchez has had a disastrous 19 months at Old Trafford since leaving Emirates Stadium in January 2018, scoring just five times in 45 appearances.

He scored twice last season - and only once in the Premier League.