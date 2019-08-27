Bolton Wanderers: EFL gives club 14-day expulsion threat

Bolton Wanderers have 14 days to find a buyer and address their administration issue or they will be expelled from the English Football League.

The EFL had suspended the notice while Wanderers, in administration since May, negotiated a proposed takeover by Football Ventures (Whites) Limited.

It appeared that sale collapsed on Saturday, while administrators said Bolton are on the brink of liquidation.

Bury were expelled from the EFL on Tuesday after a takeover collapsed.

