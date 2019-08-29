Dundee Utd v Dundee: Tony Asghar on Ashes winners, F1 & bad guys

Tony Asghar (left) helped facilitate the takeover of Dundee United by Mark Ogren, right

Tony Asghar has been a footballer, a policemen, a tour operator, a football agent, a business consultant and a masters student.

Now, at "50 years old and 20 stone" - a decade after leaving a role in police special investigations - he finds himself as Dundee United's sporting director pondering the differences between resurrecting a Scottish Championship club and "trying to catch bad guys". The reality, he has discovered, is that there is not much difference between the two.

"The challenges are the same - working under pressure, trying to get people onside, building networks," he says. "It was that way working in police intelligence, working as an agent and now running a football club. Even the hours are the same. I thought this would be a three-day week, but before I knew it, I was 24/7 and sorting a place to stay up there."

'We've used the sledgehammer, now it's time for the scalpel'

Friday's Dundee derby will mark a natural pause in what has been a frantic 10 months since Asghar was first approached about restructuring United.

From facilitating the takeover of the club by Mark Ogren, to the bedlam of the final day of the January window in which 11 players arrived at Tannadice, to the agony of being denied a return to the top-flight in a grotesque penalty shootout in Paisley, the gregarious Glaswegian has already experienced plenty in his first attempt at being a sporting director.

The club he now oversees looks vastly different to the one he first inherited, with the turmoil in the squad replicated by the appointments of heads of this, that and the other off the pitch on what seemed like a weekly basis in the first few months of 2019.

"We've come in with a sledgehammer, but now it's time to work with the scalpel," Asghar says. "Change is difficult for everyone, but when you inject the money the Ogrens did, there were always going be be material changes.

"For me, it was more about changing the culture and the mindset. We've created higher standards across the club and I'm hoping once this window closes, we can get into more of a rhythm."

Duty of care & the lightbulb moment

The catalyst for change has been the takeover by American businessman Ogren. Since his official arrival in January, "an excessive" amount of money has been spent in an attempt to build a foundation and infrastructure that will allow United to become "not just sustainable but profitable".

Asghar acknowledges the scepticism of United supporters about Ogren's motives. He's experienced it himself at Tannadice as a former agent and boyhood Rangers fan. But he vehemently opposes any suggestion that clubs cannot make money and be successful at the same time.

"In my 25 years in football, I've seen a lot of things and, if a club gets an infrastructure right, it can be both those things by developing good players and selling them at the right time," he says.

"I was at a fans' meeting not long after we came in and they said they didn't really trust us, but I asked what it took to change that? What does it take to become a supporter? What's the qualification? Can you turn up and pretty quickly realise you love the people, love the feeling, love the club? Because that's what's happened to me. And it's happened to Mark too.

"He maybe didn't really understand it when he came in, but now he has realised he is the custodian of the club and it has to keep running long after he's gone. The light-bulb moment for him was one punter saying to him that, if his local pub closes, he goes to another pub and, if his local shop closes, he goes to another shop. But, if Dundee United ever closed, he can't go anywhere else.

"Mark still talks about that and he understands his duty of care now. He's coming over more than he was planning to, he watches every game in the US and he's on the phone to me every day."

'I was sitting with guys who had won the Ashes'

As well as investing financially, the Ogrens have also invested in the three-to-five-year performance plan Asghar has devised.

While the headline aim is to restore United to contention for Europa League qualification within three seasons, other tenets involve upholstering a faded academy, further burnishing the already impressive High Performance Centre at St Andrews and developing talent both on and off the pitch to enable the club to grow.

All that is underpinned not just by Asghar's own experience of taking teams around the world, consulting with clubs and managers, and moving players, but also the lessons learned during his recently-completed masters in sporting directorship.

"I'm not academically literate at all, but suddenly I was sitting in a classroom in Manchester with guys who had won The Ashes and coached at Man Utd and with the England national team," he recalls of learning alongside the likes of England director of cricket Ashley Giles and erstwhile Everton, Manchester United and England assistant Steve Round.

"I was well out of my comfort zone, this 20-stone Scot among all these ex-athletes. I mean, I had no idea who this cricket guy was when he first sat down and talked to me over a few beers, but I got on with him and the rest of them and was able to strike up relationships that I still use now."

Asghar reveals that James de Montfort, the former head of fitness at Red Bull Formula 1, has been to St Andrews "to give us a fresh pair of eyes", as has Round and Gregor Townsend, with United head coach Robbie Neilson and his backroom team spending time with his Scotland rugby equivalent at his own squad sessions.

"We are very egotistical and closed in football, but we don't want to work in a traditional way; we want to try and open up and be better," Ashgar says. "We're going to explore that through the Ogrens in US sport too and see what we can learn from them. That's how you grow."