Champions League draw: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs await fate

Liverpool won the European Cup for the sixth time with victory over Tottenham in June

Champions League group-stage draw Date: Thursday, 29 August Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Champions League holders Liverpool and fellow English sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will find out their group-stage opponents when the draw takes place in Monaco on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the competition by beating Spurs in last term's final.

The Reds, Europa League winners Chelsea and Premier League champions City have all been seeded in pot one.

This season's final takes place on Saturday, 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

How will the draw work?

A total of 26 teams made it directly into the group-stage draw, while six further teams joined them following the completion of Wednesday's play-off matches.

Teams are split into four pots - the top one containing the two Uefa competition winners, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked nations which are Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Zenit St Petersburg.

The remaining teams will be split into pots two to four by order of the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association meaning last season's runners-up Tottenham will not be drawn against one of the other English sides.

What are the pots?

Pot one:

Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg

Pot two:

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica

Pot three:

Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Bruges, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb

Pot four:

Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille

Champions League calendar:

17, 18 September: Matchday one

1, 2 October: Matchday two

22, 23 October: Matchday three

5, 6 November: Matchday four

26, 27 November: Matchday five

10, 11 December: Matchday six

16 December: Round of 16 draw

18, 19, 25, 26 February: Round of 16 first legs

10, 11, 17, 18 March: Round of 16 second legs

20 March: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draw

7, 8 April: Quarter-finals first leg

14, 15 April: Quarter-finals second leg

28, 29 April: Semi-finals first leg

5, 6 May: Semi-finals second leg

30 May: Final