Champions League draw: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs await fate
-
- From the section European Football
|Champions League group-stage draw
|Date: Thursday, 29 August Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Champions League holders Liverpool and fellow English sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will find out their group-stage opponents when the draw takes place in Monaco on Thursday.
Jurgen Klopp's side won the competition by beating Spurs in last term's final.
The Reds, Europa League winners Chelsea and Premier League champions City have all been seeded in pot one.
This season's final takes place on Saturday, 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
How will the draw work?
A total of 26 teams made it directly into the group-stage draw, while six further teams joined them following the completion of Wednesday's play-off matches.
Teams are split into four pots - the top one containing the two Uefa competition winners, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked nations which are Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Zenit St Petersburg.
The remaining teams will be split into pots two to four by order of the club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a club from their own association meaning last season's runners-up Tottenham will not be drawn against one of the other English sides.
What are the pots?
Pot one:
Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg
Pot two:
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica
Pot three:
Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Bruges, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb
Pot four:
Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille
Champions League calendar:
17, 18 September: Matchday one
1, 2 October: Matchday two
22, 23 October: Matchday three
5, 6 November: Matchday four
26, 27 November: Matchday five
10, 11 December: Matchday six
16 December: Round of 16 draw
18, 19, 25, 26 February: Round of 16 first legs
10, 11, 17, 18 March: Round of 16 second legs
20 March: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draw
7, 8 April: Quarter-finals first leg
14, 15 April: Quarter-finals second leg
28, 29 April: Semi-finals first leg
5, 6 May: Semi-finals second leg
30 May: Final