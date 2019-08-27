Goalkeeper Brian Murphy rejoins Cardiff on short-term deal

Brian Murphy has made 10 Cardiff appearances since 2016

Cardiff City have re-signed goalkeeper Brian Murphy on a short-term deal.

Former Manchester City youngster Murphy, 36, joined Cardiff in 2016, but his contract expired at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He has now returned to the Championship club on a four-month deal which runs until 22 December.

Murphy, who has also played for the likes of Swansea, Ipswich and Portsmouth, has made 10 Cardiff appearances to date.

He joins fellow keepers Neil Etheridge - who is currently injured - Alex Smithies and Joe Day in Neil Warnock's squad.