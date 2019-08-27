Cian Harries: Swansea City defender seals Fortuna Sittard loan

Cian Harries
Cian Harries made two Championship starts for Swansea last season

Swansea City defender Cian Harries has joined Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on a season-long loan.

The centre-back, 22, made six appearances for Swansea last season but has not featured in 2019-20.

Wales Under-21 international Harries signed a three-year deal at Swansea when he joined for an undisclosed free from Coventry in 2017, and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Fortuna Sittard finished 15th in the Dutch top flight last season.

