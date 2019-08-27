Cian Harries: Swansea City defender seals Fortuna Sittard loan
Swansea City defender Cian Harries has joined Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on a season-long loan.
The centre-back, 22, made six appearances for Swansea last season but has not featured in 2019-20.
Wales Under-21 international Harries signed a three-year deal at Swansea when he joined for an undisclosed free from Coventry in 2017, and is due to become a free agent next summer.
Fortuna Sittard finished 15th in the Dutch top flight last season.