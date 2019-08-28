Linfield fan's diary: From Belfast to Baku

Linfield fans have made the short notice trip for their huge Europa League qualifier against Qarabag

After qualifying for the play-offs with victory over Sutjeska talk turned to the likelihood of a trip to Baku.

While the focus had to be on the first leg at Windsor, in hope rather than anticipation visas were applied for.

Off the three of us who had decided to travel, two are technically challenged and relied on friends, neighbours and the local library to ensure the applications were properly completed.

And so, following the ecstasy of the game on Thursday night our full attention turned to one question: How do we get there?

Arranging travel plans for groups can be a trying process. Arranging travel plans for groups going to Azerbaijan on short notice, we found, is a different type of challenge altogether.

While our friend Phil employed the 'book first, ask questions later' approach, myself and Gareth opted for a more forensic style, painstakingly scrolling through a raft of flight comparison sites in the hope of finding a gem of a deal and the most feasible route.

Moscow, Budapest, Istanbul and Kiev all came up as potential stop-over destinations and, frankly, the booking process became more stressful than any football match ever could be.

By Saturday evening all routes were exhausted and with prices rising (and for brief periods falling) we had two options and Sunday became the day of reckoning.

After quiet Sunday afternoon drinks and the essential vote of confidence from our better halves, the chosen route was decided.

Belfast to Baku. Via Dublin, London and Frankfurt.

Cabin crew to Baku were only too happy to join Linfield's Europa League adventure

Leg one of the journey, Belfast to Dublin, became more anxiety-inducing than we had hopes due to heavy fog but, despite minor panic, we made it to the airport.

As we boarded the plane we made a point of introducing ourselves to the cabin crew and letting them know that 'we were on our way'.

Phil, travelling from Derby, joined us in Frankfurt having flown from Heathrow an overnight bus from Nottingham, during which not much sleep was had due to the constant bickering and nattering of a couple in the adjoining seats.

Eventually the coach pulled into the terminal and Phil waved a tired, not wholly friendly goodbye to the offending couple.

After a short wait and the customary "where's my passport" panic we boarded flight number two.

The gold old Norn Iron craic flowed on the five-hour flight with our cabin crew happy to post photos with the famous Linfield colours.

We negotiated passport and Visa control and off we went in search of a taxi which ended up being a black taxi, making us question if we had ever actually left Belfast.

One unsuccessful taxi haggle later, we eventually arrived at our hotel.

First impressions of Baku that it is a clean city. The temperature is surprisingly comfortable so we headed to the roof bar for our first decent meal of the day, only to find that the chef had headed home for the night.

Thankfully, our attentive host was on hand to order pizza and, crucially, get the drinks in.