Liam Donnelly: Motherwell midfielder set for NI recall

Motherwell's Liam Donnelly is set to be named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad tomorrow.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the Scottish Premiership side, scoring seven goals from seven games in a new midfield role.

O'Neill is understood to have been at Fir Park to watch Donnelly score twice against Celtic earlier this month.

The record appearance holder for his country's U21s, his only senior cap came in 2014.

Northern Ireland host Luxembourg in a friendly on 5 September before welcoming Germany to Windsor Park for a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.

O'Neill side are top of Group C after taking maximum points from their opening four games, with Germany three points behind with a game in hand.