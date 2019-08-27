Adam Thompson: Ex-Bury defender joins Rotherham United on free transfer

Adam Thompson missed just two league games during Bury's promotion-winning campaign last season

Rotherham United have signed former Bury defender Adam Thompson.

The ex-Northern Ireland international has agreed a two-year deal and joins on a free transfer on the day that C&N Sporting Risk said they were "unable to proceed" with their takeover of Bury.

The 26-year-old's transfer still requires English Football League and Football Association ratification.

Thompson was part of the Bury side that won promotion to League One last season and has won two international caps.

He began his career at Watford before leaving for Southend in 2013 and went on to play more than 100 times for the Essex club before leaving for Bury in the summer of 2017.

