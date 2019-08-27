Mondher Kebaier appointed as Tunisia coach

Tunisia will play Mauritania in a friendly on 6 September

The Tunisian Football Federation has surprised fans and media by naming Mondher Kebaier as its new national team coach on a three-year deal.

He replaces former France international Alain Giresse, who left the post by mutual consent last week.

The 49-year-old and his technical bench will be introduced at a press conference on the 29 September.

Most of his coaching career has been with Tunisian clubs, including two stints at Etoile du Sahel as well as working at CA Bizertin and Club Africain.

His most recent club was Esperance where he was a youth coach from 2016 and then in the December of the following year he took over the senior squad for a month after the sacking of Faouzi Benzarti.

Kebaier, who also played club football in Tunisia, was technical director at Esperance for a further month but since February 2018 he has been working in the media.