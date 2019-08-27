Dundee Utd: Robbie Neilson poised to sign new deal

Robbie Neilson's Dundee United have taken nine points from nine this term

Scottish Championship: Dundee Utd v Dundee Venue: Tannadice Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson is set to sign a two-year contract extension before Friday's Dundee derby.

Neilson agreed an 18-month deal when he replaced Csaba Laszlo last October and led United to within a penalty shoot-out of promotion to the Premiership.

United have won their opening three Championship games as they attempt to return to the top tier.

"He is one of the best young coaches in Scotland," sporting director Tony Asghar told BBC Scotland.

"Robbie's got a track record at Hearts and down south, he's hungry, knowledgeable and he's got buy-in from the players. I've worked with a lot of managers and Robbie has the potential to go the full way.

"He has made no secret that he wants to stay long-term and that deal will be done sooner rather than later."