Rangers v Celtic: Bobby Madden will be referee for Old Firm game

Referee Bobby Madden will take charge of this season's first Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Madden, 40, was the referee for the third meeting of the sides last term, an explosive 2-1 win for Celtic that featured two red cards, several flashpoints, and a post-match melee.

Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were shown red cards for clashes with Celtic captain Scott Brown, whose celebrations in front of the away fans at full-time led to the confrontation with Halliday.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard later accepted a one-game touchline ban for comments made towards Madden.