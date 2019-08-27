Abdelhamid Sabiri: Huddersfield Town midfielder departs by mutual consent
Huddersfield Town midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri has left the club with immediate effect after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 22-year-old's contract was due to run until the summer of 2020.
Sabiri has made five appearances for Germany at Under-21 level, scoring once against the Netherlands in November 2018.
He joined the Terriers from German side 1. FC Nürnberg in August 2017 and has made 13 appearances for the club.