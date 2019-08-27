Jermaine Beckford: Ex-Leeds, Everton, Leicester, Bolton and Preston striker retires

Jermaine Beckford scored the only goal in Leeds' FA Cup third round upset of Manchester United in 2010

Former Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City, Bolton and Preston striker Jermaine Beckford has confirmed injuries have forced his retirement.

His career included scoring for Leeds, then in League One, against Manchester United in a famous 1-0 FA Cup third round victory in 2010.

Beckford, 35, went on to join Everton in 2010 and then Leicester the following season for £3m.

He later helped Preston to promotion from League One in 2015.

Beckford scored a hat-trick as the Lilywhites beat Swindon 4-0 at Wembley.

"My journey as a professional footballer has unfortunately come to an end," Beckford wrote on Instagram.

"The operations I've had over the last couple of years have gotten the better of me.

"Football has given me all and more than I could've ever dreamed of and for all those that I have had the privilege of meeting and sharing any and all moments with, I will be eternally grateful!"

Beckford made just one appearance last season for Bury, who he joined on a two-year deal in May 2017.