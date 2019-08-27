EFL Trophy: Arsenal U21s lose opener on penalties as Everton U21s win bonus point

All 2019-20 EFL Trophy group stage matches go straight to penalties if they end in a draw with the winner picking up two points and the loser gaining one point

Arsenal U21s drew their opening EFL Trophy group match at Northampton 1-1, but lost the penalty shootout.

Arsenal, who were down to ten men after a Tobi Omole second yellow card, opened the scoring through James Olayinka in the 78th minute before Sam Hoskins equalised for the hosts late on.

The match went to a penalties with Northampton picking up an extra point by winning the spot-kicks 4-3.

Meanwhile, Everton U21s won their match against Mansfield Town on penalties.

The Toffees took the lead through Anthony Gordon after 28 minutes before Beni Beniingime was sent off for the Blues in the second half.

Omari Sterling-James equalised for Mansfield with five minutes remaining but his side lost the resulting shootout 4-1.