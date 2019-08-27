Calum Macdonald: Derby County defender joins Blackpool on a two-year deal

Calum Macdonald (left) was a regular for Derby County's Under-23 side

Blackpool have signed Scotland Under-21 left-back Calum Macdonald from Derby County on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for the Rams, but did feature in the EFL Trophy with their Under-21 side.

Macdonald, who has a further 12-month option on his Seasiders deal, spent time on loan at Barrow in 2017-18.

"He offers versatility down the left and is at a good age where he will develop," manager Simon Grayson said.

