Fraser Hornby: Scotland Under-21 striker leaves Everton for KV Kortrijk

KV Kortrijk have an option to sign Fraser Hornby at the end of the season
Scotland under-21 striker Fraser Hornby has left Everton to join Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk on loan.

Hornby, who has scored nine goals in 25 games for Scotland's age-group sides, netted five times last term as Everton won the Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup.

KV Kortrijk have an option to buy Hornby at the end of the season.

"Happy to have joined KV Kortrijk on loan until the end of the season," said the striker on Instagram.

