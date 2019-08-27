Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor moves to Turkey's Kayserispor

Emmanuel Adebayor has not been named in Togo's latest squad for a 2022 World Cup qualifier

Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish club Kayserispor on a one-year deal.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker, 35, had been a free agent since leaving rivals Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer.

"This is a league I know very well and I feel happy to be here," said Adebayor, who scored 28 goals in 76 appearances for Basaksehir

"We can only do something great together and I want to make positive contribution to the great quality already here at the club."

It is his ninth professional club since leaving his native Togo in 2001 and has previously played for French clubs Metz and Monaco, Crystal Palace as well as European football powerhouse Real Madrid.

Kayserispor are winless and currently 13th in the 18-team Super Lig table after two matches this season.

The 2008 Turkish Cup winners are delighted to welcome one of European football's recognised players to the city of Kayseri.

He joins Ivorian Brice Dja Djedje, Ghana's Bernard Mensah, Nigeria's Anthony Uzodimma and Cameroon's Paul-Georges Ntep at the club.

Named the 2007 BBC African Footballer of the Year and the Caf African Player of the Year the following year, Adebayo's only silverware at club level was the Spanish Copa del Rey in 2011 with Real Madrid.

Despite his on-off relationship with the football authorities in Togo, he remains his country's all-time top scorer with 32 goals and played for them at their only World Cup appearance in 2006.

He's played for the Sparrow Hawks in four Africa Cup of Nations in 2002, 2006, 2013 and 2017.

However, Adebayor was left out of the Togo squad for next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros.