Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland's ex-Rangers striker joins Sarpsborg 08 in Norway

Lafferty scored six goals in his second stint at Rangers

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08.

Lafferty, 31, was released by Rangers in July after the final year of his contract in his second stint with the club was cancelled by mutual consent.

Sarpsborg are bottom of the Norwegian Eliteserien having won just two of 19 league games this season but Lafferty says he is relishing the opportunity.

"I'm here to score goals and work really hard for the team and club," Lafferty told the club's website.

"I've got a really good impression of the club."

Lafferty has scored 20 goals in 73 Northern Ireland appearances and will hope to be included in the international squad on Wednesday when Michael O'Neill names his players for the friendly against Luxembourg and the important Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

He scored six goals in 30 appearances after rejoining Rangers from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts last August.

His club career has also seen the Fermanagh man have spells at Burnley, Swiss club Sion, Palermo, Norwich, Turkish outfit Caykur Rizespor and Birmingham City.

Sarpsborg is in the south west of Norway and is around an hour's drive from Norwegian capital Olso.

The city's football club was only founded in 2008 but qualified for the Europa League group stages last season.