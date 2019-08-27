Scotland returns for Snodgrass & Naismith, no Griffiths for Russia and Belgium games

Robert Snodgrass and Steven Naismith return to the Scotland squad for the home Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and Belgium.

Defenders Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper are also called up by manager Steve Clarke, with Scott McKenna among those missing through injury.

Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray is included for the first time.

There is no place for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who won his last cap against Albania almost a year ago.

The 29-year-old has three goals from eight appearances this season after taking six months out of the last campaign to deal with personal issues. He played and scored in a Reserve Cup match on Monday.

The experienced Steven Fletcher is also absent, despite being a regular starter for Sheffield Wednesday this term, while Oli McBurnie is back, along with forwards Matt Phillips and Naismith, who has yet to manage more than 45 minutes in two outings for Hearts this season.

Snodgrass, who has started once for West Ham this term, has not featured for Scotland since a friendly loss to Belgium last September.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is among the midfield options, with Tom Cairney and Graeme Shinnie dropping out.

Forwards Oliver Burke, Marc McNulty, Eamonn Brophy and Lewis Morgan are also missing from the first squad Clarke named when he succeeded Alex McLeish two games into a faltering campaign. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly and defender Stuart Findlay are cut too.

McKenna is joined by Aberdeen team-mate Michael Devlin and Hearts' John Souttar on the list of injured centre-halves, with Hanley, who hasn't played for Scotland since a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in March 2018, recalled, along with the uncapped Cooper.

With Scott Bain adding to a long list of injury absentees, Perth-born MacGillivray is preferred to Liam Kelly, who has not started a league match since his move to QPR.

Scotland host the Russians on 6 September, before welcoming the Belgians three days later.

The Scots sit fourth in qualifying Group I with six points from four games.

Scotland last faced Russia in the successful qualification campaign for Euro 96, drawing home and away. Belgium, ranked the number one team in the world, beat Scotland 3-0 in Brussels in June.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith, Matt Phillips (West Brom) Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)