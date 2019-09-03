Eastleigh 2-0 Boreham Wood

National League
Eastleigh2Boreham Wood0

Eastleigh bounced back from their last-gasp loss to Barnet by beating 10-man Boreham Wood.

The Spitfires, who conceded a goal four minutes into stoppage time on Saturday, put that to one side by taking a sixth-minute lead, Ben Williamson making no mistake having been put through one-on-one by Tyrone Barnett.

Danny Hollands doubled the home side's advantage nine minutes into the second half, nodding in a Jack Payne cross for his third goal in as many games.

Kabongo Tshimanga struck the post for Boreham Wood with eight minutes left before second-half substitute Tom Champion was dismissed for two quick bookings as his side slipped to a fourth defeat in five.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 49SeamanBooked at 55mins
  • 5Johnson
  • 19Hollands
  • 2Partington
  • 6BoyceBooked at 47mins
  • 3Green
  • 8Payne
  • 7McKnight
  • 10BarnettSubstituted forRendellat 85'minutes
  • 18WilliamsonSubstituted forBarnesat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 12Baughan
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 22Barnes

Boreham Wood

  • 1Gregory
  • 3IlesanmiSubstituted forChampionat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Stephens
  • 14Thomas
  • 4RickettsSubstituted forMcDonnellat 57'minutes
  • 16Thompson
  • 10Murtagh
  • 15Shakes
  • 19Smith
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 11MarshSubstituted forShaibuat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Champion
  • 8McDonnell
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Wickham
  • 20Shaibu
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
1,641

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) for a bad foul.

Booking

Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Scott Rendell replaces Tyrone Barnett.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Marcus Barnes replaces Ben Williamson.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Tyrone Marsh.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Mark Ricketts.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tom Champion replaces Femi Ilesanmi.

Booking

Charlie Seaman (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0. Danny Hollands (Eastleigh).

Booking

Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0. Ben Williamson (Eastleigh).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
