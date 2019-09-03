Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0.
Eastleigh 2-0 Boreham Wood
Eastleigh bounced back from their last-gasp loss to Barnet by beating 10-man Boreham Wood.
The Spitfires, who conceded a goal four minutes into stoppage time on Saturday, put that to one side by taking a sixth-minute lead, Ben Williamson making no mistake having been put through one-on-one by Tyrone Barnett.
Danny Hollands doubled the home side's advantage nine minutes into the second half, nodding in a Jack Payne cross for his third goal in as many games.
Kabongo Tshimanga struck the post for Boreham Wood with eight minutes left before second-half substitute Tom Champion was dismissed for two quick bookings as his side slipped to a fourth defeat in five.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Stryjek
- 49SeamanBooked at 55mins
- 5Johnson
- 19Hollands
- 2Partington
- 6BoyceBooked at 47mins
- 3Green
- 8Payne
- 7McKnight
- 10BarnettSubstituted forRendellat 85'minutes
- 18WilliamsonSubstituted forBarnesat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rendell
- 12Baughan
- 13Flitney
- 14Bearwish
- 22Barnes
Boreham Wood
- 1Gregory
- 3IlesanmiSubstituted forChampionat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Stephens
- 14Thomas
- 4RickettsSubstituted forMcDonnellat 57'minutes
- 16Thompson
- 10Murtagh
- 15Shakes
- 19Smith
- 9Tshimanga
- 11MarshSubstituted forShaibuat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Champion
- 8McDonnell
- 17Huddart
- 18Wickham
- 20Shaibu
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 1,641
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) for a bad foul.
Booking
Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Scott Rendell replaces Tyrone Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Marcus Barnes replaces Ben Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Mark Ricketts.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tom Champion replaces Femi Ilesanmi.
Booking
Charlie Seaman (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Boreham Wood 0. Danny Hollands (Eastleigh).
Booking
Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Boreham Wood 0. Ben Williamson (Eastleigh).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.