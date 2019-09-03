Eastleigh 2-0 Boreham Wood

Eastleigh bounced back from their last-gasp loss to Barnet by beating 10-man Boreham Wood.

The Spitfires, who conceded a goal four minutes into stoppage time on Saturday, put that to one side by taking a sixth-minute lead, Ben Williamson making no mistake having been put through one-on-one by Tyrone Barnett.

Danny Hollands doubled the home side's advantage nine minutes into the second half, nodding in a Jack Payne cross for his third goal in as many games.

Kabongo Tshimanga struck the post for Boreham Wood with eight minutes left before second-half substitute Tom Champion was dismissed for two quick bookings as his side slipped to a fourth defeat in five.

Match report supplied by PA Media.