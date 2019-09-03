Match ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.
Woking 1-1 Torquay United
Ben Whitfield scored on his Torquay debut as Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League following a 1-1 draw.
The Gulls almost took a surprise lead in the 27th minute from a fast counter-attack, but Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' shot from just outside the box struck the post.
That seemed to wake up Woking, who had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes on the half-hour mark with Nathan Collier's back-post header sailing just over.
The Cards, who were chasing a seventh successive victory, did take the lead when Dave Tarpey struck into the top-right corner after 53 minutes.
Tyreke Johnson almost sealed the points for Woking but they were made to pay when Whitfield converted at the back post in the 79th minute.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Woking
- 13Ross
- 2CookBooked at 82mins
- 5Gerring
- 6Diarra
- 3Casey
- 16DonnellanSubstituted forCollierat 8'minutes
- 14Poku
- 20Edser
- 17Johnson
- 7Tarpey
- 9HydeSubstituted forMeiteat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howes
- 4Parry
- 11Hodges
- 12Collier
- 18Meite
Torquay
- 28Covolan Cauagnari
- 10LittleSubstituted forWhitfieldat 33'minutes
- 2WynterBooked at 75mins
- 6Lewis
- 8Hall
- 4Cameron
- 14VincentSubstituted forKalalaat 73'minutes
- 3Davis
- 9Duku
- 17Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forAndrewsat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 11Andrews
- 20Kalala
- 25Cundy
- 34Whitfield
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
- Attendance:
- 2,599
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.
Booking
Jake Andrews (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Ibrahim Meite replaces Jake Hyde.
Booking
Jack Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 1. Ben Whitfield (Torquay United).
Booking
Ben Wynter (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Kalvin Kalala replaces Francis Vincent.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 0. Dave Tarpey (Woking).
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 0, Torquay United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Andrews replaces Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 0, Torquay United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ben Whitfield replaces Armani Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Nathan Collier replaces Shaun Donnellan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.