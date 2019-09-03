Woking 1-1 Torquay United

Ben Whitfield scored on his Torquay debut as Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League following a 1-1 draw.

The Gulls almost took a surprise lead in the 27th minute from a fast counter-attack, but Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' shot from just outside the box struck the post.

That seemed to wake up Woking, who had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes on the half-hour mark with Nathan Collier's back-post header sailing just over.

The Cards, who were chasing a seventh successive victory, did take the lead when Dave Tarpey struck into the top-right corner after 53 minutes.

Tyreke Johnson almost sealed the points for Woking but they were made to pay when Whitfield converted at the back post in the 79th minute.

Match report supplied by PA Media.