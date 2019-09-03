National League
Stockport2Fylde1

Stockport County 2-1 AFC Fylde

Stockport maintained their strong start to the National League season with victory over AFC Fylde.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute courtesy of Ben Jackson's first goal for the club.

Jackson, on loan from Huddersfield, took aim from 20 yards on his right foot with the ball flying in via a deflection.

Fylde fell further behind two minutes later when a surging run and cross from Adam Thomas was converted by James Craigen into his own net.

Jordan Williams grabbed a goal back for the visitors on the hour mark after connecting with a brilliant through ball and firing powerfully past Ben Hinchliffe.

Fylde continued to press for an equaliser, with Scott Duxbury and Danny Rowe going closest to earning a point for the Coasters late on.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Miniham
  • 5Palmer
  • 21JacksonSubstituted forDimaioat 63'minutes
  • 3Cowan
  • 6Keane
  • 18Arthur
  • 8Walker
  • 10OsborneSubstituted forDowningat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Thomas
  • 16BellSubstituted forMulhernat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Mulhern
  • 13Ormson
  • 14Curran
  • 17Dimaio
  • 20Downing

Fylde

  • 1Montgomery
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forHaughtonat 60'minutes
  • 5Jameson
  • 8Croasdale
  • 3Duxbury
  • 4ByrneBooked at 38mins
  • 11Williams
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 18YeatesSubstituted forWilloughbyat 69'minutes
  • 9Rowe
  • 7KosyloBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 6Whitmore
  • 18Willoughby
  • 20Ngwatala
  • 21Lavercombe
  • 27Haughton
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
3,912

Live Text

Match ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Jordon Downing replaces Elliot Osborne.

Booking

Matthew Kosylo (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Kurt Willoughby replaces Mark Yeates.

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Euan Mulhern replaces Nyal Bell.

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Connor Dimaio replaces Ben Jackson.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Nick Haughton replaces James Craigen.

Goal!

Goal! Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1. Jordan Williams (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Neill Byrne (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by James Craigen, AFC Fylde. Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Goal!

Goal! Stockport County 1, AFC Fylde 0. Ben Jackson (Stockport County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you