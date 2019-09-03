Stockport County 2-1 AFC Fylde

Stockport maintained their strong start to the National League season with victory over AFC Fylde.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute courtesy of Ben Jackson's first goal for the club.

Jackson, on loan from Huddersfield, took aim from 20 yards on his right foot with the ball flying in via a deflection.

Fylde fell further behind two minutes later when a surging run and cross from Adam Thomas was converted by James Craigen into his own net.

Jordan Williams grabbed a goal back for the visitors on the hour mark after connecting with a brilliant through ball and firing powerfully past Ben Hinchliffe.

Fylde continued to press for an equaliser, with Scott Duxbury and Danny Rowe going closest to earning a point for the Coasters late on.

Match report supplied by PA Media.