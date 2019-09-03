National League
Wrexham2Maidenhead United2

Wrexham 2-2 Maidenhead United

Josh Smile's rocket from the edge of the area rescued a point for Maidenhead United away to Wrexham to keep them fourth in the National League.

Luke Young's own goal gave the visitors the lead when he could only put James Akintunde's cut-back into his own net.

But the midfielder made amends as his whipped free-kick was converted by Jason Oswell, before Young put Wrexham ahead with a fine effort.

But Smiles struck to leave Wrexham without a win in five games.

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes:

"I can take it if people are getting in the positions to get chances, but we're at the stage now where we've got to finish them.

"We are scoring goals but we're leaking them at the same time and teams don't have to work hard to get goals against us at the moment.

"There's harsh words said again in the dressing room. It's a matter of getting these players up, getting these players on the training ground."

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 21Dibble
  • 3Jennings
  • 13Carrington
  • 23Chambers
  • 8Young
  • 5Pearson
  • 20WrightSubstituted forRedmondat 81'minutes
  • 7SummerfieldBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 86'minutes
  • 9TollittSubstituted forRutherfordat 72'minutes
  • 11GrantBooked at 80mins
  • 12Oswell

Substitutes

  • 10Redmond
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Barton
  • 31Szczepaniak
  • 35McIntosh

Maidenhead United

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Steer
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
  • 4Ellul
  • 8ComleyBooked at 57mins
  • 28SmileBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutes
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forWhitehallat 70'minutes
  • 9Cassidy
  • 18AkintundeSubstituted forMensahat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 10Kelly
  • 11Mensah
  • 14Whitehall
  • 16Sheckleford
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
3,667

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Leighton McIntosh replaces Luke Summerfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Aron Davies replaces Josh Smile.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Devonte Redmond replaces Akil Wright.

Booking

Bobby Grant (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Paul Rutherford replaces Ben Tollitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Daniel Whitehall replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2. Josh Smile (Maidenhead United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Bernard Mensah replaces James Akintunde.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 1. Luke Young (Wrexham).

Booking

James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Booking

Josh Smile (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1. Jason Oswell (Wrexham).

Booking

Luke Summerfield (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by Luke Young, Wrexham. Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you