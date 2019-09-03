Wrexham 2-2 Maidenhead United

Josh Smile's rocket from the edge of the area rescued a point for Maidenhead United away to Wrexham to keep them fourth in the National League.

Luke Young's own goal gave the visitors the lead when he could only put James Akintunde's cut-back into his own net.

But the midfielder made amends as his whipped free-kick was converted by Jason Oswell, before Young put Wrexham ahead with a fine effort.

But Smiles struck to leave Wrexham without a win in five games.

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes:

"I can take it if people are getting in the positions to get chances, but we're at the stage now where we've got to finish them.

"We are scoring goals but we're leaking them at the same time and teams don't have to work hard to get goals against us at the moment.

"There's harsh words said again in the dressing room. It's a matter of getting these players up, getting these players on the training ground."