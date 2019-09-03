Match ends, Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2.
Wrexham 2-2 Maidenhead United
Josh Smile's rocket from the edge of the area rescued a point for Maidenhead United away to Wrexham to keep them fourth in the National League.
Luke Young's own goal gave the visitors the lead when he could only put James Akintunde's cut-back into his own net.
But the midfielder made amends as his whipped free-kick was converted by Jason Oswell, before Young put Wrexham ahead with a fine effort.
But Smiles struck to leave Wrexham without a win in five games.
Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes:
"I can take it if people are getting in the positions to get chances, but we're at the stage now where we've got to finish them.
"We are scoring goals but we're leaking them at the same time and teams don't have to work hard to get goals against us at the moment.
"There's harsh words said again in the dressing room. It's a matter of getting these players up, getting these players on the training ground."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 21Dibble
- 3Jennings
- 13Carrington
- 23Chambers
- 8Young
- 5Pearson
- 20WrightSubstituted forRedmondat 81'minutes
- 7SummerfieldBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 86'minutes
- 9TollittSubstituted forRutherfordat 72'minutes
- 11GrantBooked at 80mins
- 12Oswell
Substitutes
- 10Redmond
- 14Rutherford
- 15Barton
- 31Szczepaniak
- 35McIntosh
Maidenhead United
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 3Steer
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 19Upward
- 24Massey
- 4Ellul
- 8ComleyBooked at 57mins
- 28SmileBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutes
- 7FenelonSubstituted forWhitehallat 70'minutes
- 9Cassidy
- 18AkintundeSubstituted forMensahat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 10Kelly
- 11Mensah
- 14Whitehall
- 16Sheckleford
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 3,667
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Leighton McIntosh replaces Luke Summerfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Aron Davies replaces Josh Smile.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Devonte Redmond replaces Akil Wright.
Booking
Bobby Grant (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Paul Rutherford replaces Ben Tollitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Daniel Whitehall replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 2. Josh Smile (Maidenhead United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Bernard Mensah replaces James Akintunde.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Maidenhead United 1. Luke Young (Wrexham).
Booking
James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Booking
Josh Smile (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 1. Jason Oswell (Wrexham).
Booking
Luke Summerfield (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Luke Young, Wrexham. Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.