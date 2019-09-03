Match ends, Harrogate Town 2, Chorley 0.
Harrogate Town 2-0 Chorley
Chorley's winless start to the season continued with a defeat at Harrogate.
The Magpies, playing in the fifth tier of English football for the first time in 29 years, suffered a fifth loss in six games to remain bottom.
Harrogate made a flying start when Brendan Kiernan fired a shot across goal to open the scoring in the fourth minute.
Jack Muldoon extended Harrogate's lead two minutes into the second half, nodding in a corner.
The closest Chorley came was when Scott Leather headed just wide, while Josh O'Keefe's overhead kick was tipped over by Town keeper James Bellshaw.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Harrogate
- 1Belshaw
- 2Fallowfield
- 3Smith
- 4FalkinghamSubstituted forEmmettat 65'minutes
- 22Smith
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 21Brown
- 14Kiernan
- 16SteadSubstituted forBeckat 76'minutes
- 18MuldoonSubstituted forDiamondat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Emmett
- 9Beck
- 10Jones
- 13Cracknell
- 23Diamond
Chorley
- 31Crellin
- 2ChallonerBooked at 44mins
- 3BlakemanSubstituted forNewbyat 49'minutes
- 8O'Keefe
- 6Meppen-Walter
- 5LeatherBooked at 85mins
- 16Baines
- 13Cottrell
- 7NewbySubstituted forDoddsat 71'minutes
- 20HolroydSubstituted forCarverat 80'minutes
- 18Massanka
Substitutes
- 4Teague
- 9Carver
- 11Newby
- 12Ross
- 14Dodds
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
- Attendance:
- 792
