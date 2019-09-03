National League
Harrogate2Chorley0

Harrogate Town 2-0 Chorley

Chorley's winless start to the season continued with a defeat at Harrogate.

The Magpies, playing in the fifth tier of English football for the first time in 29 years, suffered a fifth loss in six games to remain bottom.

Harrogate made a flying start when Brendan Kiernan fired a shot across goal to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Jack Muldoon extended Harrogate's lead two minutes into the second half, nodding in a corner.

The closest Chorley came was when Scott Leather headed just wide, while Josh O'Keefe's overhead kick was tipped over by Town keeper James Bellshaw.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Smith
  • 4FalkinghamSubstituted forEmmettat 65'minutes
  • 22Smith
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 21Brown
  • 14Kiernan
  • 16SteadSubstituted forBeckat 76'minutes
  • 18MuldoonSubstituted forDiamondat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Emmett
  • 9Beck
  • 10Jones
  • 13Cracknell
  • 23Diamond

Chorley

  • 31Crellin
  • 2ChallonerBooked at 44mins
  • 3BlakemanSubstituted forNewbyat 49'minutes
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 6Meppen-Walter
  • 5LeatherBooked at 85mins
  • 16Baines
  • 13Cottrell
  • 7NewbySubstituted forDoddsat 71'minutes
  • 20HolroydSubstituted forCarverat 80'minutes
  • 18Massanka

Substitutes

  • 4Teague
  • 9Carver
  • 11Newby
  • 12Ross
  • 14Dodds
Referee:
Thomas Parsons
Attendance:
792

Live Text

Match ends, Harrogate Town 2, Chorley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 2, Chorley 0.

Booking

Scott Leather (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Marcus Carver replaces Chris Holroyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Jack Diamond replaces Jack Muldoon.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Mark Beck replaces Jon Stead.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Louis Dodds replaces Alex Newby.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Jack Emmett replaces Josh Falkingham.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Elliot Newby replaces Adam Blakeman.

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 2, Chorley 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Harrogate Town 1, Chorley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Harrogate Town 1, Chorley 0.

Booking

Matthew Challoner (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Chorley 0. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
