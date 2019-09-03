Match ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Barrow 0-1 Hartlepool United
Ryan Donaldson marked his return to the side with a second-half winner as Hartlepool beat Barrow in the National League.
The former Newcastle trainee broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he broke through to calmly slot the ball past home goalkeeper Joel Dixon.
Hartlepool had been indebted to keeper Ben Killip, who was at his brilliant best to thwart Josh Kay and John Rooney - both twice - in the opening 45 minutes.
Gime Toure and Donaldson had also been denied by Dixon in the first half before the latter finally made the breakthrough to earn Pools a third successive win and condemn the hosts to a third loss in a row.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 27BarryBooked at 78mins
- 6Hird
- 10HardcastleBooked at 47minsSubstituted forWaddingtonat 77'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 3BroughBooked at 41mins
- 16Platt
- 8RooneySubstituted forGreavesat 31'minutes
- 11KaySubstituted forAngusat 68'minutes
- 24Harrison
- 23Dyson
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Granite
- 14Greaves
- 15Waddington
- 20Angus
Hartlepool
- 1Killip
- 2KiosoBooked at 81mins
- 5Kerr
- 15Mafuta
- 20Cunningham
- 4Raynes
- 3Kitching
- 28KennedyBooked at 90mins
- 16Noble
- 7Donaldson
- 23ToureBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKabambaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bale
- 8Featherstone
- 9Kabamba
- 14Holohan
- 33James
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
- Attendance:
- 1,257
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Booking
Jason Kennedy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Nicke Kabamba replaces Gime Toure.
Booking
Bradley Barry (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Mark Waddington replaces Lewis Hardcastle.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1. Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Dior Angus replaces Josh Kay.
Booking
Lewis Hardcastle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 0.
Booking
Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Greaves replaces John Rooney.
Booking
Gime Toure (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.