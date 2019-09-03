National League
Dover Athletic 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Dover's miserable home form in the National League continued as they were held to a draw by lowly Ebbsfleet.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Ayo Obileye - who had a loan spell at Dover three years ago - fired home at the back post.

The hosts wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise 15 minutes later when in-form Inih Effiong, with five goals in as many games, blazed a penalty over the bar.

Dover levelled eight minutes into the second half as Will De Havilland rose highest from a free-kick to head home.

Jimmy Ball almost won it for Ebbsfleet late on but Dover keeper Lee Worgan got down low to keep out his effort with the Whites now having won just once in five attempts on home soil.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 13Worgan
  • 2Passley
  • 6De Havilland
  • 11Munns
  • 18Gobern
  • 5Lokko
  • 8Woods
  • 7ReasonBooked at 63mins
  • 10L'GhoulBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaveyat 65'minutes
  • 9Effiong
  • 19RiggBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 1Mersin
  • 4Doe
  • 14Pavey
  • 16Rooney
  • 22Hinchiri

Ebbsfleet

  • 21Holmes
  • 2KingBooked at 63mins
  • 5ObileyeSubstituted forGrimesat 86'minutes
  • 8Ball
  • 3Thomas
  • 20Cordner
  • 6Wilson
  • 19SutherlandBooked at 53mins
  • 11Weston
  • 12UmerahSubstituted forUgwuat 76'minutes
  • 23Reid

Substitutes

  • 9Ugwu
  • 13Palmer
  • 15Grimes
  • 18Egan
  • 22Biabi
Referee:
Lloyd Wood
Attendance:
1,247

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jamie Grimes replaces Ayo Obileye.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Gozie Ugwu replaces Josh Umerah.

Booking

Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Alfie Pavey replaces Nassim L'Ghoul.

Booking

Jai Reason (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack King (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Will De Havilland (Dover Athletic).

Booking

Frankie Sutherland (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Booking

Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Ayo Obileye (Ebbsfleet United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

