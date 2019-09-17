Match ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Barnet 2-0 Aldershot Town
-
- From the section Conference
Barnet climbed into the National League play-off places as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with victory over Aldershot Town.
Ephron Mason-Clark slipped in Wes Fonguck after half an hour for the best chance of the first half but Shots goalkeeper Mitchell Walker was equal to the effort.
Barnet went ahead two minutes after the half-time break when Charlee Adams played Mason-Clark through on goal and he burst past a defender before rifling beyond Walker into the top corner of the net.
After 56 minutes it was two for the home side when Fonguck picked the ball up 25 yards out and curled a superb strike into the top corner.
Harry Panayiotou wasted a great chance to get Aldershot back into the game with 20 minutes remaining when Jack Powell picked him out in the box but he sliced horribly wide.
Fonguck then drove against the bar three minutes later.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 2AlexanderBooked at 52mins
- 4Reynolds
- 11Sparkes
- 7Taylor
- 5Almeida Santos
- 8Adams
- 14AkinolaBooked at 45mins
- 18Fonguck
- 22WalkerSubstituted forPaveyat 45'minutes
- 27Mason-ClarkSubstituted forVasiliouat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Pavey
- 13Matrevics
- 15Rowan
- 33Vasiliou
- 35Hernandez
Aldershot
- 1Walker
- 2TinklerBooked at 38mins
- 3Kinsella
- 11PanayiotouSubstituted forMullingsat 79'minutes
- 7Santos D'AbadiaSubstituted forWhittinghamat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Lyons-Foster
- 10Shields
- 20Chislett
- 25Hunt
- 29FletcherSubstituted forEyomaat 67'minutes
- 34Powell
Substitutes
- 9Mullings
- 12Whittingham
- 14Eyoma
- 16Fowler
- 17Kudyiwa
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Booking
Alfie Whittingham (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Antonis Vasiliou replaces Ephron Mason-Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Mullings replaces Harry Panayiotou.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Aaron Eyoma replaces Alex Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Alfie Whittingham replaces Alefe Santos.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 0. Wesley Fonguck (Barnet).
Booking
Cheye Alexander (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0. Ephron Mason-Clark (Barnet).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Alfie Pavey replaces Josh Walker.
Booking
Simeon Akinola (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Robbie Tinkler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.