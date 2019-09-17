Barnet 2-0 Aldershot Town

Barnet climbed into the National League play-off places as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with victory over Aldershot Town.

Ephron Mason-Clark slipped in Wes Fonguck after half an hour for the best chance of the first half but Shots goalkeeper Mitchell Walker was equal to the effort.

Barnet went ahead two minutes after the half-time break when Charlee Adams played Mason-Clark through on goal and he burst past a defender before rifling beyond Walker into the top corner of the net.

After 56 minutes it was two for the home side when Fonguck picked the ball up 25 yards out and curled a superb strike into the top corner.

Harry Panayiotou wasted a great chance to get Aldershot back into the game with 20 minutes remaining when Jack Powell picked him out in the box but he sliced horribly wide.

Fonguck then drove against the bar three minutes later.

Match report supplied by PA Media.