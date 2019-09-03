Match ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3.
Chesterfield 2-3 FC Halifax Town
Halifax went top of the National League with victory at winless Chesterfield.
Jamie Allen, a summer signing from Dover, put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with a shot into the far corner.
Tobi Sho-Silva was denied by Spireites keeper Luke Coddington and Cameron King hit the bar before Halifax did make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when defender Nathan Clarke headed in via a deflection.
King added a third a minute into the second half but Mike Fondop-Talom, against his former club, made it five goals in as many appearances this season with a volley three minutes later.
Joe Rowley set up a grandstand finish by reducing the deficit to one a minute from time but Halifax held on to record a fourth straight win to go back to the top of the table.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 12Coddington
- 5Evans
- 6Maguire
- 23Smith
- 16Gerrard
- 26HollisSubstituted forYarneyat 72'minutes
- 18McGlashanSubstituted forWestonat 56'minutes
- 7Rowley
- 10Mandeville
- 19BodenSubstituted forMcKayat 82'minutes
- 36Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 4Yarney
- 8Weston
- 21McKay
- 33Sheridan
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Duckworth
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 8EaringBooked at 90mins
- 6NolanBooked at 87mins
- 4Clarke
- 14Staunton
- 10KingSubstituted forKingat 60'minutes
- 11Sho-SilvaSubstituted forMacDonaldat 80'minutes
- 7Allen
- 15McAlinden
Substitutes
- 12Appleyard
- 16Hanson
- 17MacDonald
- 20King
- 21Williams
- Referee:
- Peter Gibbons
- Attendance:
- 3,844
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3.
Booking
Jack Earing (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield).
Booking
Liam Nolan (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jack McKay replaces Scott Boden.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Josh MacDonald replaces Tobi Sho-Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Josef Yarney replaces Haydn Hollis.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jeff King replaces Cameron King.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Curtis Weston replaces Jermaine McGlashan.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, FC Halifax Town 3. Mike Fondop-Talom (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 3. Cameron King (FC Halifax Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2. Nathan Clarke (FC Halifax Town).
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Jamie Allen (FC Halifax Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.